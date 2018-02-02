Marshall music professor to be featured in British video series

 Friday, February 2, 2018

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Music Professor Dr. Vicki P. Stroeher will be featured in a video sponsored by the Britten-Pears Foundation Archives in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, United Kingdom.

The archives began a new video series in January, in which different works by 20th century English composer, Benjamin Britten, are featured. While visiting the archives in November 2017, Stroeher filmed a short segment on Britten's operetta, Paul Bunyan, which will run on the Britten-Pears Foundation YouTube channel during the week of Feb. 26.

 

Stroeher also talks about Paul Bunyan in a longer video that will be shown during the Britten-Pears Foundation annual exhibit, which will run from March to December 2018, and wrote an essay, "Britten's American Opera" for the exhibition program book.

 

A Britten specialist, Stroeher has co-edited two books on Britten, My Beloved Man: The Letters of Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears (2016) and Benjamin Britten Studies: Essays on an Inexplicit Art (2017). She has a book chapter inLiterary Britten (forthcoming, 2018) and will be editing a book at the request of Cambridge University Press, titledBenjamin Britten in Context (forthcoming 2021). She is also working on a monograph about Britten's songs and song cycles.

 

For more information about the Britten-Pears Foundation, visit www.brittenpears.org or contact Stroeher atstroeherv@marshall.edu or 304-696-6437.

