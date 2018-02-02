Most read
CRIME LOG: Brandishing, Officer Ibstruction Among HPD Arrests
Friday, February 2, 2018 - 05:18 Updated 10 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
At about 5:25 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 7th Street a man faces three charges --- battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.
In addition, HPD executed a warrant at about 3:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of First Avenue.
Three people were charged on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with intoxicating substances and having (drug) paraphernalia.