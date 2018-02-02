CRIME LOG: Brandishing, Officer Ibstruction Among HPD Arrests

Members of the Huntington Police Department on Jan. 31 at about 8:15 p.m. responded to 24th Street and Fifth Avenue where they arrested a man on three charges --- brandishing, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

At about 5:25 p.m. in the 700 block of W. 7th Street a man faces three charges --- battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct.

In addition, HPD executed a warrant at about 3:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of First Avenue.

Three people were charged on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with intoxicating substances and having (drug) paraphernalia.