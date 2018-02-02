Next MUsic Mondays event to explore ‘Musical Responses to War’

The Marshall University School of Music continues its Spring 2018 series of MUsic Mondays lectures at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, with a presentation titled “Musical Responses to War: Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem.” MUsic Mondays lectures take place at Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., in downtown Huntington.

Presented by music Professor Dr. Vicki Stroeher, the lecture will be part of the College of Arts and Media’s Birke Fine Arts Symposium, a monthlong celebration of the arts exploring this year’s theme of “What’s Next: the Arts in Times of Adversity.” The entire symposium schedule may be found online at www.marshall.edu/cam/birke/.

Stroeher, the organizer and lead presenter for MUsic Mondays, is a specialist on Britten, a 20th century English composer. Later this month, she will be featured in a video sponsored by the Britten-Pears Foundation Archives in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, United Kingdom. The archives began a new video series in January in which different works by Britten are featured. Stroeher filmed a short segment on Britten’s operetta, Paul Bunyan, which will run on the Britten-Pears Foundation YouTube channel during the week of Feb. 26.

The spring MUsic Monday series will continue this semester with the following lecture topics:

March 26: “The Mysteries of J.S. Bach’s Chaconne,” presented by Violin Professor Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith.

April 16: “A Good Melody: The Music of David Maslanka,” presented by Dr. Adam Dalton, associate director of bands.

Seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and purchase refreshments. A $10 donation is requested for admission, payable at the door. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University. All proceeds will go to support the School of Music. For more information about MUsic Mondays, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117.