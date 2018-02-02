Most read
- Marshall Sued by Sexual Assault Victim Claiming Title IX Violations
- CRIME LOG: Brandishing, Officer obstruction Among HPD Arrests
- Marshall’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum announces 2018 Black History Month events
- Attorney General Sessions Announces DEA Surge to Combat Prescription Drug Diversion
- CRIME LOG: Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges
- Kentucky man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
- Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center open for appointments in Huntington Tri-State Airport Terminal
- Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course in the Huntington, WV
- Marshall to Host 2018 Governor’s Honors Academy
- Secretaries of State in West Virginia & Kentucky Arm Candidates with Cybersecurity Playbook
Next MUsic Mondays event to explore ‘Musical Responses to War’
Presented by music Professor Dr. Vicki Stroeher, the lecture will be part of the College of Arts and Media’s Birke Fine Arts Symposium, a monthlong celebration of the arts exploring this year’s theme of “What’s Next: the Arts in Times of Adversity.” The entire symposium schedule may be found online at www.marshall.edu/cam/birke/.
Stroeher, the organizer and lead presenter for MUsic Mondays, is a specialist on Britten, a 20th century English composer. Later this month, she will be featured in a video sponsored by the Britten-Pears Foundation Archives in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, United Kingdom. The archives began a new video series in January in which different works by Britten are featured. Stroeher filmed a short segment on Britten’s operetta, Paul Bunyan, which will run on the Britten-Pears Foundation YouTube channel during the week of Feb. 26.
The spring MUsic Monday series will continue this semester with the following lecture topics:
- March 26: “The Mysteries of J.S. Bach’s Chaconne,” presented by Violin Professor Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith.
- April 16: “A Good Melody: The Music of David Maslanka,” presented by Dr. Adam Dalton, associate director of bands.
Seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and purchase refreshments. A $10 donation is requested for admission, payable at the door. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University. All proceeds will go to support the School of Music. For more information about MUsic Mondays, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117.