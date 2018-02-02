School of Pharmacy schedules Spring Preview Day for March 10

The Marshall University School of Pharmacy has scheduled its semi-annual Preview Day for noon, Saturday, March 10, at the school located adjacent to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington.

“Our twice-a-year Preview Days are quite popular with potential students,” said Megan Russell, director of recruitment and development. “As students begin to discover their possible career paths in the sciences and health care, it’s imperative to explore every avenue. Providing area students an opportunity to experience Marshall’s unique active learning curriculum firsthand is a great way to see exactly what we offer at Marshall.”

In addition to a student-led School of Pharmacy tour, the Preview Day will offer several sessions, including the following:

Your Future as a Pharm.D.-Career Options

Experience Active Learning –Classroom Interaction

The Admissions Process

Q & A with School of Pharmacy Student Ambassadors

Students also will have the opportunity to visit with individuals from different departments such as financial aid, experiential learning, student organizations, and pharmaceutical research.

The event is open to high school and college students.

Registration and more information is available by emailing Russell at jude21@marshall.edu.