Marshall to present ‘Music from Theresienstadt’ at B’Nai Sholom Synagogue

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present “Music fromTheresienstadt” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at B’nai Sholom Synagogue, 949 10th Ave.

The concert will feature music composed by Holocaust victims at Theresienstadt ghetto, a Nazi concentration camp. Along with the musical performance, Professor Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith will speak about the historic circumstances surrounding the musical compositions, and art works will be displayed as well.

The program will be presented as part of the College of Arts and Media’s 2018 Birke Fine Arts Symposium, a series of artistic events which goes on Feb. 3 through March 1 and explores the theme “What’s Next: the Arts in Times of Adversity.” The entire symposium schedule can be found online atwww.marshall.edu/cam/birke/.

This concert will feature Smith on the violin, as well as Bernard Di Gregorio on the viola, Andrea Di Gregorio on the cello and mezzo-soprano Emily Capece.

For more information, contact Smith by e-mail at smither@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-6609.