Jenkins Fenstermaker Attorneys named Lawyers of the Year

Stephen Golder was honored as 2018 Charleston, WV “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Commercial Transactions and UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) Law.

Huntington, W.Va., Three Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys were named 2018 Charleston, WV “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers in America®. Honored were Stephen Golder, Charlotte Hoffman Norris and Thomas Scarr.

Charlotte Hoffman Norris was honored as the 2018 Charleston, WV “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Litigation – Employment Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)

Thomas Scarr was honored as the 2018 Charleston, WV “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Litigation – Construction.

Best Lawyers is the preeminent national resource for recognizing legal expertise, ethics, and professionalism. Selection is based solely on confidential peer review, and only one lawyer is selected in each geographical area for each area of practice.

“We are very proud of our partner’s accomplishments and recognition. The outcomes that these attorneys deliver are the validation of their selections as Lawyer of the Year,” said Steven Wellman, CEO and Managing Member of the firm.

