Jenkins Fenstermaker Attorneys named Lawyers of the Year
Charlotte Hoffman Norris was honored as the 2018 Charleston, WV “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Litigation – Employment Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)
Thomas Scarr was honored as the 2018 Charleston, WV “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Litigation – Construction.
Best Lawyers is the preeminent national resource for recognizing legal expertise, ethics, and professionalism. Selection is based solely on confidential peer review, and only one lawyer is selected in each geographical area for each area of practice.
“We are very proud of our partner’s accomplishments and recognition. The outcomes that these attorneys deliver are the validation of their selections as Lawyer of the Year,” said Steven Wellman, CEO and Managing Member of the firm.
###
About Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC: Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC attorneys pride themselves on quality representation, superior service, and dedication to their clients' needs. The firm's lawyers provide counsel and legal representation in business and commercial, labor and employment, and civil litigation matters, as well as estate planning services. Based in West Virginia, the firm also routinely handles legal matters in Kentucky and Ohio. The firm and its attorneys have been nationally recognized in Chambers USA, Martindale-Hubbell, and U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firm