Feb. 6 Barboursville Village Council meeting agenda
The agenda for the Feb. 6 meeting includes voting on replacement pages to codified ordinances and first reading of an ordinance that eliminates jailable offenses.
Download the agenda via PDF.
- Barboursville Agenda (92.72 KB)