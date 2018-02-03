Feb. 6 Barboursville Village Council meeting agenda

 Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 03:07 Updated 40 min ago

The Barboursville Village Council meets the first and third Tuesday of the month at  7:30 p.m. in the Barboursville Community Center. 

The agenda for the Feb. 6 meeting includes voting on replacement pages to codified ordinances and first reading of an ordinance that eliminates jailable offenses. 

Download the agenda via PDF.

 

  1. Barboursville Agenda (92.72 KB)
