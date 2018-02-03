Most read
Feb. 5 Ceredo Town Council meeting agenda
AGENDA
February 5, 2018
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. On-Street Parking
B. Audit Overview
C. Internet Installation Update
D. Beautification Signs
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Health Insurance renewal
B. Cabell County Library Donation 2017-2018
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Community Center donation
B. Sewer Revenue
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
D. Street Commission