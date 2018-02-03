Feb. 5 Ceredo Town Council meeting agenda

 Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 03:14 Updated 33 min ago

The  agenda for the  Monday  Feb. 5 Ceredo Town Council has been announced. The town council meets on the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at 700 B. Street. 

 

AGENDA

February 5, 2018

I. OPENING

A. Pledge of Allegiance

 

II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

 

III. TREASURER’S REPORT

A. Approval of Expenditures

 

IV. DELEGATIONS

 

V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS

A. On-Street Parking

B. Audit Overview

C. Internet Installation Update

D. Beautification Signs

 

VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Health Insurance renewal

B. Cabell County Library Donation 2017-2018

 

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Community Center donation

B. Sewer Revenue

 

VIII. OTHER REPORTS

A. Police Report

B. Stormwater Report

C. Maintenance Report

D. Street Commission

