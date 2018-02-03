Feb. 6 Milton City Council meeting agenda

The agenda for the Tuesday , Feb. 6 meeting of Milton City Council has been announced. Milton's council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the city’s municipal building on 1139 Smith Street.

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER – Mayor Canterbury

INVOCATION – Council Member Adkins

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Mayor Canterbury

AGENDA – Mayor Canterbury

MINUTES (January 2 Meeting & January 19 & 24 Special Meeting) – Recorder Mullins

CITY BILLS – Recorder Mullins

OLD BUSINESS – Mayor Canterbury

NEW BUSINESS – Mayor Canterbury

The following have received a business license:

- Total Image Solutions, South Hill, VA

- Midland Chiropractic & Wellness, Milton, WV

The following permits have been approved by our Building Department:

#1344 – Total Image Solutions, Add Signs to Pumps @ Exxon

#1345 – Jerry Summers, Renovation @ Three Birds Floral & Boutique

#1346 – Scott Wheeler Development, New Build @ Route 60 W

#1347 – Teays Valley Heating Services, 2 Heat Pumps & Water Heater @ 1061

Brickyard Avenue

#1348 – Taylor Properties, Remodel @ 1308 Washington Avenue

#1349 – Wayne’s Heating & AC, Replacement @ 499 3rd Street

#1350 – Shield Roofing & Construction, Roof Repairs @ 460 Kane Street

#1351 – King Customs Graphics, Sign @ 1001 Smith Street

#1352 – Fusion Heating & Cooling, HVAC @ 1220 Rear Smith Street

#1353 – Glenn Rental, Windows @ 1301 3rd Street

#1354 – Wayne’s Heating & AC, HVAC Replacement @ 1131 Church Street

#1355 – Cimco, Inc., HVAC @ Tobacco Barn

#1356 – Fusion Heating & Cooling, Replacement @ 1729 2nd Street

#1357 – Guardian Construction, New Roof @ 135 Church Street

#1358 – Donna Jaramillo, HVAC @ 503 Mason Street

Items from the Milton Municipal Utilities Commission – Mayor Canterbury

Presentation by Gordon Merry – Chief Parsons

Police Report for December 2017 – Chief Parsons

Annual Police Report for 2017 – Chief Parsons

Hire New Police Officer, Shawn Henson – Chief Parsons

Oath of Office for New Officer, Shawn Henson – Mayor Canterbury

City Financial Report for December 2017 – Recorder Mullins

Second Reading of an Ordinance of Council Amending Modifying and Reenacting Articles 303.99, 333.99, 335.99, 337.99, 339.99, 341.99, 343.99, 345.99, 347.99, 349.99, 351.99, 353.06, 353.99, 361.99, 376.99, 501.99(A) thru (D), 505.00(A) thru (D), 509.99, 513.99, 517.99(A) thru (C), 521.99(A) thru (D), 525.99, 529.99, 529.04(d), 5331.01(f), 533.03(c)(3), 533.99 and 545.10 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Milton, WV, as Revised, Concerning Criminal Penalty Provisions – Mayor Canterbury

Resolution Declaring that the Unlawful Distribution of Prescription Controlled Substances Has Created a Public Nuisance for the Citizens of the City of Milton – Mayor Canterbury

Proclamation for National School Choice Week – Mayor Canterbury

Reports from Boards and Committees

Fire Department – Dakota Miller

Housing Authority – Carl Harshbarger

Thank You Note – Mayor Canterbury

Announcements:

- Friday, February 9 MMS Jr. Beta Club Spaghetti Dinner & Auction, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., MMS

- February 9 & 10 FOP Gun Show, MVFD, Friday 12 noon – 8:00 p.m., Saturday

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

- Saturday, February 10 Blenko Valentine & Chocolate Lovers Weekend, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00

p.m.

- February 12 – 17 Blenko Animal Kingdom, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

- Wednesday, February 14 Senior Christmas Lunch, noon

- Saturday, February 17 UWA, MVFD, 7:00 p.m.

- Monday, February 19 Office Closed, Presidents’ Day

- Saturday, March 3 Mobile Recycling, Milton Water Plant, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., (this will be the first Saturday of each month - no plastic

or glass at this time)

Milton Rotary Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction, MBC, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Larry Stephens Band, 7:30 p.m., Mt. Opry

- Every Friday Music, MVFD, 7:00 p.m.

Public Bingo, American Legion, 7:00 p.m.

Comments from the Public



