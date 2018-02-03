Most read
Feb. 6 Milton City Council meeting agenda
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER – Mayor Canterbury
INVOCATION – Council Member Adkins
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Mayor Canterbury
AGENDA – Mayor Canterbury
MINUTES (January 2 Meeting & January 19 & 24 Special Meeting) – Recorder Mullins
CITY BILLS – Recorder Mullins
OLD BUSINESS – Mayor Canterbury
NEW BUSINESS – Mayor Canterbury
The following have received a business license:
- Total Image Solutions, South Hill, VA
- Midland Chiropractic & Wellness, Milton, WV
The following permits have been approved by our Building Department:
#1344 – Total Image Solutions, Add Signs to Pumps @ Exxon
#1345 – Jerry Summers, Renovation @ Three Birds Floral & Boutique
#1346 – Scott Wheeler Development, New Build @ Route 60 W
#1347 – Teays Valley Heating Services, 2 Heat Pumps & Water Heater @ 1061
Brickyard Avenue
#1348 – Taylor Properties, Remodel @ 1308 Washington Avenue
#1349 – Wayne’s Heating & AC, Replacement @ 499 3rd Street
#1350 – Shield Roofing & Construction, Roof Repairs @ 460 Kane Street
#1351 – King Customs Graphics, Sign @ 1001 Smith Street
#1352 – Fusion Heating & Cooling, HVAC @ 1220 Rear Smith Street
#1353 – Glenn Rental, Windows @ 1301 3rd Street
#1354 – Wayne’s Heating & AC, HVAC Replacement @ 1131 Church Street
#1355 – Cimco, Inc., HVAC @ Tobacco Barn
#1356 – Fusion Heating & Cooling, Replacement @ 1729 2nd Street
#1357 – Guardian Construction, New Roof @ 135 Church Street
#1358 – Donna Jaramillo, HVAC @ 503 Mason Street
Items from the Milton Municipal Utilities Commission – Mayor Canterbury
Presentation by Gordon Merry – Chief Parsons
Police Report for December 2017 – Chief Parsons
Annual Police Report for 2017 – Chief Parsons
Hire New Police Officer, Shawn Henson – Chief Parsons
Oath of Office for New Officer, Shawn Henson – Mayor Canterbury
City Financial Report for December 2017 – Recorder Mullins
Second Reading of an Ordinance of Council Amending Modifying and Reenacting Articles 303.99, 333.99, 335.99, 337.99, 339.99, 341.99, 343.99, 345.99, 347.99, 349.99, 351.99, 353.06, 353.99, 361.99, 376.99, 501.99(A) thru (D), 505.00(A) thru (D), 509.99, 513.99, 517.99(A) thru (C), 521.99(A) thru (D), 525.99, 529.99, 529.04(d), 5331.01(f), 533.03(c)(3), 533.99 and 545.10 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Milton, WV, as Revised, Concerning Criminal Penalty Provisions – Mayor Canterbury
Resolution Declaring that the Unlawful Distribution of Prescription Controlled Substances Has Created a Public Nuisance for the Citizens of the City of Milton – Mayor Canterbury
Proclamation for National School Choice Week – Mayor Canterbury
Reports from Boards and Committees
Fire Department – Dakota Miller
Housing Authority – Carl Harshbarger
Thank You Note – Mayor Canterbury
Announcements:
- Friday, February 9 MMS Jr. Beta Club Spaghetti Dinner & Auction, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., MMS
- February 9 & 10 FOP Gun Show, MVFD, Friday 12 noon – 8:00 p.m., Saturday
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 10 Blenko Valentine & Chocolate Lovers Weekend, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00
p.m.
- February 12 – 17 Blenko Animal Kingdom, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, February 14 Senior Christmas Lunch, noon
- Saturday, February 17 UWA, MVFD, 7:00 p.m.
- Monday, February 19 Office Closed, Presidents’ Day
- Saturday, March 3 Mobile Recycling, Milton Water Plant, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., (this will be the first Saturday of each month - no plastic
or glass at this time)
Milton Rotary Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction, MBC, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Larry Stephens Band, 7:30 p.m., Mt. Opry
- Every Friday Music, MVFD, 7:00 p.m.
Public Bingo, American Legion, 7:00 p.m.
Comments from the Public