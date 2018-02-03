Most read
W.Va. AG Defends Law Banning Dismemberment Abortion
Saturday, February 3, 2018 - 03:32 Updated 15 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General signed onto a friend-of-the-court brief defending a law similar to that implemented in West Virginia and six other states, all of which prohibit dismemberment abortion practices.
“I am dedicated to protecting the lives of innocent, unborn children,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The states should be able to freely regulate abortion within their borders without interference from the federal government.”
West Virginia’s law, enacted in 2016, makes it unlawful for any person to purposely perform or attempt to perform a dismemberment abortion.
A federal district court decision blocked enforcement of Alabama’s law, which could call into question the authority of other states to abolish this particularly gruesome abortion method.
This coalition’s brief, filed before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, supports Alabama’s appeal and argues the lower court applied the wrong legal standard. It cites Supreme Court case law in arguing states have an interest in protecting and fostering respect for human life, including unborn life.
West Virginia joined the Louisiana-led brief along with Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.
Read a copy of the brief at http://bit.ly/2BKL1Rg.