Most read
- Marshall Sued by Sexual Assault Victim Claiming Title IX Violations
- CRIME LOG: Brandishing, Officer obstruction Among HPD Arrests
- Marshall’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum announces 2018 Black History Month events
- Attorney General Sessions Announces DEA Surge to Combat Prescription Drug Diversion
- Temporary TSA Pre✓® application center open for appointments in Huntington Tri-State Airport Terminal
- CRIME LOG: Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges
- Kentucky man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
- Marshall to Host 2018 Governor’s Honors Academy
- Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course in the Huntington, WV
- Marshall music professor to be featured in British video series
Recreation Center to Celebrate 9th Anniversary
Potential new members are eligible to join the Recreation Center if they have an affiliation with Marshall University such as alumni status or memberships in university groups such as Big Green or the Alumni Association.
A reception will be held in the Rec Center lobby for cake, coffee and snacks at 12:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
All fitness classes, including the Premium classes listed, will be free the entire day. Visit marshallcampusrec.comto view the entire listing of classes offered.
Adventure Recreation will be offering free Try Climbs on the rock climbing wall in celebration of the 9 year anniversary. The rock climbing wall will be open from 4 to 10 p.m..
Campus Recreation will also be raffling off a FREE 1-year membership along with a FREE Premium Fitness Pass. Everyone who enters the building on the anniversary date is encouraged to enter the raffle. Winners will be contacted following the event.
The Rec Center is encouraging members to document the celebration on social media using the hashtag #9YearsStrong.
Since opening in 2009, the Marshall Recreation Center has been committed to providing an environment where students, employees, and members of the community can create healthy lifestyles.
Everyone is invited to try the following classes free on Monday, Feb. 5:
6:15 a.m.- F45
6:15 a.m.- Cycle-45
6:15 a.m.- HYDRO-Fit
9:00 a.m.- Silver Splash
10:15 a.m.- Silver Classic
12:15 p.m.- Cut+15
4:15 p.m.- BODYCOMBAT
5:15 p.m.- XFire
5:30 p.m.- Barre Fusion
5:30 p.m.- F45
5:30 p.m.- BODYPUMP
6:15 p.m.- TRX
6:30 p.m.- F45
7:00 p.m.- Cycle-45
7:00 p.m.- NinjaFit
7:30 p.m.- HYDRO-Yoga
8:00 p.m.-MUve
For more information on the Marshall University Recreation Center visit www.marshallcampusrec.com.