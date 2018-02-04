Most read
Cabell School Employees Rally by BOE Office
Sunday, February 4, 2018 - 04:22 Photos by Crystal St. Clair
Employees from three counties had left their education jobs Friday, Feb. 2 to lobby the legislature. Kanawha County employees staged a protest prior to the start o the school day.