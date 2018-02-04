Cabell School Employees Rally by BOE Office

Sunday, February 4, 2018 - 04:22 Photos by Crystal St. Clair

Cabell County school employees took to Fifth Avenue and 29th Street across from the Board of Education office to picket Saturday, Feb. 3, concerning the legislative offer of a 1% per year raise for which the cost of PEIA health insurance more than offsets.

 

Employees from three counties had left their education jobs Friday, Feb. 2 to lobby the legislature. Kanawha County employees staged a protest prior to the start o the school day. 

