CRIME LOG: Two Arrested on Rutland for Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance
Other Feb. 2 and early morning Feb. 3 arrests ranged from fleeing an officer (1600 block of Tenth Street), trespass (900 block of 9th Avenue) and a warrant execution (1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Among incidents reported to HPD:
- Battery on Feb. 3 at about 2:28 a.m. in the 400 block of Miller Street;
- Domestic battery on Feb. 3 at about 2:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Charleston Avenue;
- Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard for safety of others Feb. 3 at about 1:42 a.m. at W. 14th St. and Madison Avenue;
- Brandishing and petit larceny , at about 1:15 a.m. Feb. 3, in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue;
-Petit larceny , at about 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 700 block of W. 4th Street;
- Auto theft at about 2 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 400 block of W. Tenth Street.