CRIME LOG: Two Arrested on Rutland for Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance

 Sunday, February 4, 2018 - 06:26 Updated 9 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Police  on Feb 2 at about 5 p.m.  arrested a man and a woman  on charges of intent to deliver a controlled substance on Rutland Avenue. The male was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Other Feb. 2 and early morning Feb. 3  arrests ranged from fleeing an officer (1600 block of Tenth Street), trespass (900 block of 9th Avenue) and a warrant execution (1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Among incidents reported to HPD:

- Battery on Feb. 3 at about 2:28 a.m. in the 400 block of Miller Street;

- Domestic battery on Feb. 3 at about 2:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Charleston Avenue;

- Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard for safety of others Feb. 3 at about 1:42 a.m. at W. 14th St. and Madison Avenue;

- Brandishing and petit larceny ,  at about 1:15 a.m. Feb. 3,   in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue;

-Petit larceny , at about 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 700 block of W. 4th Street;

- Auto theft at about 2 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 400 block of W. Tenth Street.

 

 

 

 

 

