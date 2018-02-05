CRIME LOG: Two Arrests for Possession, Warrants on Highland Street

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, February 5, 2018 - 05:22

Huntington Police arrested two women at about 4:35 p.m.  Feb. 3 at Highland Street for charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance, fugitive from justice and outstanding warrants.  Feb. 4 started off at about 12:40 a.m. with a warrant execution in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue. 

Among Incidents reported to HPD  were:

- Battery, about 2:10 a.m. eb. 4 in the 400 block of 9th Street;

- Grand larceny and burglary  about 6:50 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1800 block of Underwood Avenue;

- First degree robbery at about 3 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1100 block of 20th St.;

- Battery at about 2:28 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 400 block of Miller Street;

- Domestic battery at about 2:40 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 1400 block of Charleston Avenue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus