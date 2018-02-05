Most read
CRIME LOG: Two Arrests for Possession, Warrants on Highland Street
Among Incidents reported to HPD were:
- Battery, about 2:10 a.m. eb. 4 in the 400 block of 9th Street;
- Grand larceny and burglary about 6:50 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1800 block of Underwood Avenue;
- First degree robbery at about 3 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1100 block of 20th St.;
- Battery at about 2:28 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 400 block of Miller Street;
- Domestic battery at about 2:40 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 1400 block of Charleston Avenue.