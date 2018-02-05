CRIME LOG: Two Arrests for Possession, Warrants on Highland Street

Huntington Police arrested two women at about 4:35 p.m. Feb. 3 at Highland Street for charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance, fugitive from justice and outstanding warrants. Feb. 4 started off at about 12:40 a.m. with a warrant execution in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue.

Among Incidents reported to HPD were:

- Battery, about 2:10 a.m. eb. 4 in the 400 block of 9th Street;

- Grand larceny and burglary about 6:50 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1800 block of Underwood Avenue;

- First degree robbery at about 3 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 1100 block of 20th St.;

- Battery at about 2:28 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 400 block of Miller Street;

- Domestic battery at about 2:40 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 1400 block of Charleston Avenue.