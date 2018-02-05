President’s high school tour to continue to 12 more schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Building upon the last year’s success, Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert today announced he is taking his “The Rest of Your Life Begins at Marshall University” high school tour to 12 more schools this month, including stops in Kanawha, Clay, Wayne, Mingo, Wirt, Wood, Jackson and Mason counties.

The recruitment tour, which kicked off in late November, focuses on connecting the university directly with students at area high schools. Faculty and students leaders will be traveling with Gilbert. Marshall admissions staff also will be present to collect applications and answer students’ questions. Marshall University’s Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick will join the president on Wednesday, Feb. 7, for visits to Sissonville, Herbert Hoover and Clay County high schools.

“It is unbelievable the amount of positive feedback we are receiving from this tour—our faculty, staff and students, as well as community leaders, principals, school counselors and proud alumni are all engaged and supportive of this direct effort to connectwith our state’s high school students,” said Gilbert. “I have certainly enjoyed speaking with students, educators, administrators and staff from across the region.

“Marshall University has so much to offer students—more than 100 top-quality educational programs, an accessible and beautiful campus, and about 230 recognized student organizations, just to name a few of the Marshall advantages. We have something for every student, and students don’t have to travel hours away or spend money they don’t have to get an extraordinary educational experience. Marshall University can provide every opportunity and benefit of larger schools, plus we have faculty and staff who care about each student’s success, with campuses close to home but far enough away for students to gain their independence and grow.”

With these recently added dates, Gilbert will have visited a total of 38 schools in Boone, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Raleigh, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties.

Gilbert and former Marshall football Coach Bob Pruett also visited several Raleigh County schools in late September. Additional tour dates will be released in the coming weeks.

Gilbert added, “I am excited to continue my travels with members of the Marshall family. Marshall University has so much to be proud of and it is truly a pleasure to share our amazing story with potential future sons and daughters of Marshall.”

High School Tour Dates

Please Note: More schools may be added.

Media’s onsite contact will be Sara Payne Scarbro, 304-417-0938.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

· 9 a.m. - Sissonville High School, 6100 Sissonville Dr., Charleston

· 11:30 a.m. - Herbert Hoover High School, 5090 Elk River Road, Elkview

· 2 p.m. - Clay County High School, 1 Panther Dr., Clay

Monday, Feb. 12

· 9:30 a.m. - Tolsia High School, 1 Rebel Dr., Fort Gay

· Noon - Tug Valley High School, 555 Panther Ave., Williamson

· 1:30 p.m. - Mingo Central Comprehensive High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton

Tuesday, Feb. 13

· 9 a.m. - Williamstown High School, 219 5th St., Williamstown

· 10 a.m. - Wirt County High School, 431 Mulberry St., Elizabeth

· 2 p.m. - Ravenswood High School, 100 Plaza Dr., Ravenswood

Wednesday, Feb. 14

· 9 a.m. - Hannan High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Ashton

· 10:45 a.m. - Point Pleasant High School, 280 Scenic Dr., Point Pleasant

· 2 p.m. - Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Dr., Mason