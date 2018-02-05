Marshall School of Journalism and Mass Communications invites Hall of Fame nominations

“Our call to nominations each years is such a highlight because it’s an opportunity to be reminded of the successes of our graduates,” SOJMC Director Janet Dooley said. “It marks the breadth of talent that has generated from the school and spread to so many different parts of the globe.”

The Hall of Fame was established in the 1970s and currently has 58 people enshrined. Last year, Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth, Chris Stadelman, Dave Wellman, Susan Lavenski and Sean Callebs were inducted during a ceremony that drew more than 200 guests.

“The SOJMC has alumni doing great work in every form of mass communication, and we want to make sure some of those are properly recognized at their alma mater,” said Chris Dickerson, president of the SOJMC Alumni Advisory Board. “Our graduates are proud of their alma mater, and we want them – and the rest of the world – to know we are proud of them and the work they do.

“Over the last two years, we have welcomed 10 new members to our school’s Hall of Fame. And now, we want to announce the acceptance of nominations for the 2018 inductions.”

Potential inductees should meet at least one of two major criteria to be nominated: