Secretary Warner Reports 791 New Businesses in West Virginia for January
Monday, February 5, 2018 - 23:50 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties for business growth in January were Summers County with 2.64 percent growth, Tucker County with 2.29 percent growth, and Braxton County with 1.69 percent growth. In West Virginia, 53 out of 55 counties reported business registration growth in January (attachment).
The number of business entities grew in Summers County from 370 to 379, business entities in Tucker County increased from 427 to 427, and the number of entities licensed to do business in Braxton County increased in number from 408 to 415. According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 791 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of January 2018.
West Virginia saw 10.8 percent growth in business registrations in a 12-month period, with Lincoln, Jefferson, and Summers counties leading the way. Over the last 12 months, Lincoln County saw 14.58 percent business growth, Jefferson County saw 13.38 percent growth, and Summers County saw 13.46 percent growth (attachment).
To discover more information regarding business statistics in every county throughout West Virginia, go to http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD.
Attachment: January Business Registration Numbers
Attachment: 12-Month Business Registration Numbers - January 2017-2018
Link: Business Statistics Database