Most read
- W.Va. AG's Disability Fraud Unit Surpasses $8.1M in Total Savings
- CRIME LOG: Two Arrests for Possession, Warrants on Highland Street
- Cabell School Employees Rally by BOE Office
- Feb. 6 Milton City Council meeting agenda
- FIRST LOOK: Ghostly "Winchester" Induces Trembles, Misses Sustained Shivers
- Jenkins Fenstermaker Attorneys named Lawyers of the Year
- Marshall Sued by Sexual Assault Victim Claiming Title IX Violations
- Marshall’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum announces 2018 Black History Month events
- CRIME LOG: Two Arrested on Rutland for Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance
- SHELLY'S WORLD: The Dreadful Tale of the School House Clock
CRIME LOG: Fugitive from Justice, Stolen Property, Possession
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 04:27 Updated 46 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
In addition, about 12:15 a.m. Feb. 5, they arrested a man near the intersection of 29th Street and Fifth Avenue for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Among other arrests were three executing warrants, trespassing, shoplifting and DUI.
Among incidents reported to Huntington Police were:
- Burglary on Feb. 2 at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue;
- Petit larceny on Feb. 3 at about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of W. 23rd St.;
- Battery on Feb. 4 at about 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of 9th Street.