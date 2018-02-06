CRIME LOG: Fugitive from Justice, Stolen Property, Possession

Huntington Police on Fb. 4 at about 6 p.m. charged a man with receiving stolen property and as a fugitive from justice in the 1100 block of 9th Street, according to a Feb. 5 HPD print out.

In addition, about 12:15 a.m. Feb. 5, they arrested a man near the intersection of 29th Street and Fifth Avenue for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Among other arrests were three executing warrants, trespassing, shoplifting and DUI.

Among incidents reported to Huntington Police were:

- Burglary on Feb. 2 at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue;

- Petit larceny on Feb. 3 at about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of W. 23rd St.;

- Battery on Feb. 4 at about 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of 9th Street.