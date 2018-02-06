Cabell Students to Share Social Studies Knowledge at County Fair February 12

Students in grades 3-12 will display their Social Studies knowledge at the Cabell County Social Studies Fair Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Cabell County Schools Transportation Complex.

Students may set up displays from 3:30 to 4:30 PM. Judging will begin at 4:45 PM. Immediately following judging, awards will be presented to first, second, and third place winners.

It is expected that approximately 100 students will participate in this year’s fair.

For more information, please contact Nancy Maynard, Curriculum Supervisor, by calling (304) 528-5188 or by email at nborowsk@k12.wv.us