Most read
- West Virginia Legislation Would Support Healthy Forests and Expanded Recreational Opportunities in West Virginia State Parks
- Cabell School Employees Rally by BOE Office
- W.Va. AG's Disability Fraud Unit Surpasses $8.1M in Total Savings
- Feb. 6 Milton City Council meeting agenda
- Suit Asks "Finger" Be Recognized as First Amendment Protected Speech
- SHELLY'S WORLD: The Dreadful Tale of the School House Clock
- President’s high school tour to continue to 12 more schools
- Huntington man sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime
- Former Virginia Attorney Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Laundering and Attempting to Launder Over $2 Million
- Detroit man pleads guilty in Huntington Court to illegally possessing pain pills
Cabell Students to Share Social Studies Knowledge at County Fair February 12
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 05:19 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Students may set up displays from 3:30 to 4:30 PM. Judging will begin at 4:45 PM. Immediately following judging, awards will be presented to first, second, and third place winners.
It is expected that approximately 100 students will participate in this year’s fair.
For more information, please contact Nancy Maynard, Curriculum Supervisor, by calling (304) 528-5188 or by email at nborowsk@k12.wv.us