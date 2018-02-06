Cabell Reschedules Days Missed due to Winter Weather

Because of snow and icy roads, all Cabell County schools were closed for students on January 8, 16, 17 and 18. All these dates were announced as “Code Red” days.

The district has rescheduled these missed days utilizing mostly pre-established Outside Environment (OS) Days. These days are placed in the school year calendar to allow the district to make up for lost instructional time. If there had not been inclement weather, school would be closed on these days.

The following days, previously designated as days off, are now normal school days. One these days, school will be open and operating on a regular schedule:

Monday, February 19, 2018

Friday, March 30, 2018

Friday, May 25, 2018 (Originally a Professional Development Day)

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

There are three more OS Days remaining in Cabell County’s school year calendar, May 30, 31 and June 1. If there are further cancellations due to weather, school will be rescheduled on these days as well.