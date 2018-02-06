Most read
MU's "Autumn Rain" Goes Up on Stage Next Week
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"Chicago" (Broadway Touring)
Marshall Artists Series
Mon, Feb 12 at 7:30pm
Keith Albee Performing Arts Center
4th Avenue, Huntington, WV
$97.87 / $81.50 / $70.58 / $64.04
(304) 696-6656
"Alabama Rain" (Play)
by Heather McCutchen
Marshall University’s Department of Theatre
Wed-Sat Feb 14-17 and Thurs-Sat Feb 22 - 24 at 7:30pm
Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Marshall University, Huntington, WV
$20 Adults, $15 Faculty / Seniors, $7 Children ages 5 -12, and free to MU students. 304-696-ARTS
"The Rack" (Original play)
by Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)
Thurs-Sat Feb 15 - 17 / 22 - 24 at 8pm
WVSU Capital Center Theatre
123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV
$15 Adults / $8 Students/Seniors
https://www.facebook.com/events/288021501731274/
"Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)
Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Feb 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Feb 18 and 25 at 2pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Students/Seniors
https://www.facebook.com/events/1946024435715642/
"Wolf's Head: A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)
Astral Theatre Collective
Fri-Sat Mar 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Mar 18 and 25 at 2pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
All tickets $15
“Anne of Green Gables” (Play)
A benefit for the victims of child abuse
by Lawrence Burgess
Fri March 16/23 at 8pm
Sat March 17/24 at 2pm and 8pm
Sun March 18 at 3pm
The Capitol Theater
123 Capitol Street,Charleston, WV
Evening tickets $15 ($10 for students, seniors, and military with valid ID)
All matinee tickets $10
www.heylb.com
"Amazing Grace" (Musical - Broadway Touring)
Marshall Artists Series
Tues, Feb 20 at 7:30pm
Keith Albee Performing Arts Center
4th Avenue, Huntington, WV
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR:
Thetare West Virginia: All four Summer shows 2018
(Paradise Park the Musical, Hatfields and McCoys, Rocket Boys the Musical, Willy Wonka Jr.)
3 Audition dates:
Sat Feb 10 open call for all summer shows. 10am - 2pm Tamarack HC Smith Theater
Sat Feb 24 open call for all summer shows . 10am - 2pm Tamarack HC Smith Theater
**Headshot, Resume, 2 songs, one slow, one up-tempo, and a monologue of about 60 seconds.
Fri Feb 9 open to Theatre West Virginia Academy Students for all four shows 4pm - 7pm Crossroads Mall
Please Note "Rocket Boys the Musical" will feature WV High School Acting Students, who should audition Feb 10 or Feb 24 at Tamarack in Beckley.
Questions? 304-256-6800
AUDITIONS FOR: "My Fair Lady" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Singing: Mon Feb 12 at 7pm
Reading: Tues Feb 13 at 7pm
Dancing: Thurs Feb 15 at 7pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV
SHOW DATES: Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre on April 28, 29 and May 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2018.
AUDITIONS FOR: "ACTC New Play Festival"
Mon or Tues, Feb 12-13 at 6pm
JB Sowards Theatre
Ashland Community and Technical College
Ashland, KY
SHOW DATES: April 20-21 at 7pm