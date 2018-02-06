MU's "Autumn Rain" Goes Up on Stage Next Week

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - 05:36 Updated 12 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

by Ryan Hardiman

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Feb 9, 2018. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. 


ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Chicago" (Broadway Touring)
Marshall Artists Series 
Mon, Feb 12 at 7:30pm
Keith Albee Performing Arts Center
4th Avenue, Huntington, WV
$97.87 / $81.50 / $70.58 / $64.04
(304) 696-6656

"Alabama Rain" (Play)
by Heather McCutchen
Marshall University’s Department of Theatre
Wed-Sat Feb 14-17 and Thurs-Sat Feb 22 - 24 at 7:30pm
Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Marshall University, Huntington, WV
$20 Adults, $15 Faculty / Seniors, $7 Children ages 5 -12, and free to MU students. 304-696-ARTS

"The Rack" (Original play)
by Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)
Thurs-Sat Feb 15 - 17 / 22 - 24 at 8pm
WVSU Capital Center Theatre
123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV
$15 Adults / $8 Students/Seniors
https://www.facebook.com/events/288021501731274/

"Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)
Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Feb 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Feb 18 and 25 at 2pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Students/Seniors
https://www.facebook.com/events/1946024435715642/

"Wolf's Head: A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)
Astral Theatre Collective
Fri-Sat Mar 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm
Matinees Sun Mar 18 and 25 at 2pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV
All tickets $15

“Anne of Green Gables” (Play)
A benefit for the victims of child abuse
by Lawrence Burgess
Fri March 16/23 at 8pm
Sat March 17/24 at 2pm and 8pm
Sun March 18 at 3pm
The Capitol Theater
123 Capitol Street,Charleston, WV
Evening tickets $15 ($10 for students, seniors, and military with valid ID)
All matinee tickets $10
www.heylb.com

"Amazing Grace" (Musical - Broadway Touring)
Marshall Artists Series 
Tues, Feb 20 at 7:30pm
Keith Albee Performing Arts Center
4th Avenue, Huntington, WV

_____________
AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR:

Thetare West Virginia: All four Summer shows 2018
(Paradise Park the Musical, Hatfields and McCoys, Rocket Boys the Musical, Willy Wonka Jr.)
3 Audition dates:
Sat Feb 10 open call for all summer shows. 10am - 2pm Tamarack HC Smith Theater
Sat Feb 24 open call for all summer shows . 10am - 2pm Tamarack HC Smith Theater
**Headshot, Resume, 2 songs, one slow, one up-tempo, and a monologue of about 60 seconds.
Fri Feb 9 open to Theatre West Virginia Academy Students for all four shows 4pm - 7pm Crossroads Mall
Please Note "Rocket Boys the Musical" will feature WV High School Acting Students, who should audition Feb 10 or Feb 24 at Tamarack in Beckley.
Questions? 304-256-6800

AUDITIONS FOR: "My Fair Lady" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Singing: Mon Feb 12 at 7pm
Reading: Tues Feb 13 at 7pm
Dancing: Thurs Feb 15 at 7pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV
SHOW DATES: Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre on April 28, 29 and May 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2018.

AUDITIONS FOR: "ACTC New Play Festival"
Mon or Tues, Feb 12-13 at 6pm
JB Sowards Theatre
Ashland Community and Technical College
Ashland, KY
SHOW DATES: April 20-21 at 7pm

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus