MU's "Autumn Rain" Goes Up on Stage Next Week

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Feb 9, 2018. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed.

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"Chicago" (Broadway Touring)

Marshall Artists Series

Mon, Feb 12 at 7:30pm

Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

4th Avenue, Huntington, WV

$97.87 / $81.50 / $70.58 / $64.04

(304) 696-6656

"Alabama Rain" (Play)

by Heather McCutchen

Marshall University’s Department of Theatre

Wed-Sat Feb 14-17 and Thurs-Sat Feb 22 - 24 at 7:30pm

Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Marshall University, Huntington, WV

$20 Adults, $15 Faculty / Seniors, $7 Children ages 5 -12, and free to MU students. 304-696-ARTS

"The Rack" (Original play)

by Dan Kehde

Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)

Thurs-Sat Feb 15 - 17 / 22 - 24 at 8pm

WVSU Capital Center Theatre

123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV

$15 Adults / $8 Students/Seniors

https://www.facebook.com/events/288021501731274/

"Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)

Alban Arts Center

Fri-Sat Feb 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm

Matinees Sun Feb 18 and 25 at 2pm

Alban Arts Center

65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV

$15 Adults / $10 Students/Seniors

https://www.facebook.com/events/1946024435715642/

"Wolf's Head: A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)

Astral Theatre Collective

Fri-Sat Mar 16-17 / 23-24 at 8pm

Matinees Sun Mar 18 and 25 at 2pm

Alban Arts Center

65 Olde Main Street in St. Albans, WV

All tickets $15

“Anne of Green Gables” (Play)

A benefit for the victims of child abuse

by Lawrence Burgess

Fri March 16/23 at 8pm

Sat March 17/24 at 2pm and 8pm

Sun March 18 at 3pm

The Capitol Theater

123 Capitol Street,Charleston, WV

Evening tickets $15 ($10 for students, seniors, and military with valid ID)

All matinee tickets $10

www.heylb.com

"Amazing Grace" (Musical - Broadway Touring)

Marshall Artists Series

Tues, Feb 20 at 7:30pm

Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

4th Avenue, Huntington, WV

_____________

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR:

Thetare West Virginia: All four Summer shows 2018

(Paradise Park the Musical, Hatfields and McCoys, Rocket Boys the Musical, Willy Wonka Jr.)

3 Audition dates:

Sat Feb 10 open call for all summer shows. 10am - 2pm Tamarack HC Smith Theater

Sat Feb 24 open call for all summer shows . 10am - 2pm Tamarack HC Smith Theater

**Headshot, Resume, 2 songs, one slow, one up-tempo, and a monologue of about 60 seconds.

Fri Feb 9 open to Theatre West Virginia Academy Students for all four shows 4pm - 7pm Crossroads Mall

Please Note "Rocket Boys the Musical" will feature WV High School Acting Students, who should audition Feb 10 or Feb 24 at Tamarack in Beckley.

Questions? 304-256-6800

AUDITIONS FOR: "My Fair Lady" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Singing: Mon Feb 12 at 7pm

Reading: Tues Feb 13 at 7pm

Dancing: Thurs Feb 15 at 7pm

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV

SHOW DATES: Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre on April 28, 29 and May 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2018.

AUDITIONS FOR: "ACTC New Play Festival"

Mon or Tues, Feb 12-13 at 6pm

JB Sowards Theatre

Ashland Community and Technical College

Ashland, KY

SHOW DATES: April 20-21 at 7pm