Broadway’s Amazing Grace The Musical is Headed for the Keith-Albee
Amazing Grace the Musical tells the awe-inspiring true story of John Newton, a former slave ship owner who joins the abolition movement, and the journey that inspires the anthem of hope and redemption.
John finds himself facing uncertain times. He is conflicted about whether to follow his father’s footsteps and pursue the family business, or whether to embrace the more compassionate views of his childhood sweetheart. John sets out to journey on the high seas, accompanied by his slave Thomas. When that perilous voyage finds him in his darkest hour, a moment of self-realization inspires a blazing hope in John that guides him home. A tale of romance, rebellion, and redemption, Amazing Grace The Musical captures the spirit of history’s sweetest and most powerful sound: freedom.
Ticket prices for Amazing Grace The Musical are $97.87/81.50/70.58/64.04. To learn more about the story behind the lyrics and a man whose journey ignited a historic wave of change contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656. Or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
This performance is sponsored by Farrell White and Legg, West Virginia Lottery, West Virginia Department of Education & the Arts- Office of the Secretary, the Touma Foundation, WV Higher Education Policy Commission, Chase Bank, Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University, Marsha Slater Insurance, WTCR, B97, WSAZ, the Herald-Dispatch, and Marshall University.