Most read
- West Virginia Legislation Would Support Healthy Forests and Expanded Recreational Opportunities in West Virginia State Parks
- Former Virginia Attorney Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Laundering and Attempting to Launder Over $2 Million
- Cabell Reschedules Days Missed due to Winter Weather
- CRIME LOG: Fugitive from Justice, Stolen Property, Possession
- Suit Asks "Finger" Be Recognized as First Amendment Protected Speech
- Detroit man pleads guilty in Huntington Court to illegally possessing pain pills
- President’s high school tour to continue to 12 more schools
- Huntington man sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime
- Cabell School Employees Rally by BOE Office
- W.Va. AG's Disability Fraud Unit Surpasses $8.1M in Total Savings
Second Marshall University Bridal and Special Event Expo set for Feb. 18
The event is an opportunity to tour Marshall’s newly renovated celebration venues and meet a variety of local vendors — like Rose Tree Boutique and Skeffington’s tuxedo company, photographers and videographers, cosmetics and beauty companies, travel agencies, and other companies covering DJ and limousine services, catering, party equipment and more.
Whether people are planning a wedding or another special celebration, the event is a wonderful chance to check out the Memorial Student Center’s venue options, said William “Tootie” Carter, business manager for Memorial Student Center operations.
“Marshall University is known throughout the state for many great things, but we really are one of the area’s best kept secrets when it comes to our facilities and what they can offer to our community,” Carter said. “We have newly renovated rooms that would be perfect for a small holiday party or even a large wedding.”
Sodexo catering will be featured, along with a live radio remote by Kindred Communications. Both are sponsors of the expo.
Admission is free for Marshall students and $5 for other guests.
Learn more at marshall.edu/bridalexpo or contact Carter at by phone at 304-696-2528 or by e-mail atcarterw@marshall.edu.