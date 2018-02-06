Second Marshall University Bridal and Special Event Expo set for Feb. 18

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The second annual Marshall University Bridal and Special Event Expo is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

The event is an opportunity to tour Marshall’s newly renovated celebration venues and meet a variety of local vendors — like Rose Tree Boutique and Skeffington’s tuxedo company, photographers and videographers, cosmetics and beauty companies, travel agencies, and other companies covering DJ and limousine services, catering, party equipment and more.

Whether people are planning a wedding or another special celebration, the event is a wonderful chance to check out the Memorial Student Center’s venue options, said William “Tootie” Carter, business manager for Memorial Student Center operations.

“Marshall University is known throughout the state for many great things, but we really are one of the area’s best kept secrets when it comes to our facilities and what they can offer to our community,” Carter said. “We have newly renovated rooms that would be perfect for a small holiday party or even a large wedding.”

Sodexo catering will be featured, along with a live radio remote by Kindred Communications. Both are sponsors of the expo.

Admission is free for Marshall students and $5 for other guests.

Learn more at marshall.edu/bridalexpo or contact Carter at by phone at 304-696-2528 or by e-mail atcarterw@marshall.edu.