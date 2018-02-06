Marshall to host free FAFSA workshop for local students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is hosting a free “It’s FAFSA Time” financial aid workshop on its Huntington campus for local students and their families who need assistance in filing the 2018-19 FAFSA.

The event takes place from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the Office of Student Financial Assistance (SFA) in Old Main, Room 116.

Nadine Hamrick, interim director of the university’s Office of SFA, said filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is perceived by many as being complicated and time-consuming, but office staff members want students and families to know they are here to help make the process easy and quick.

“We want to make sure students complete their FAFSA by the various deadlines,” Hamrick said. “Our students definitely do not want to miss out on this helpful opportunity.”

The FAFSA completion deadlines are approaching for PROMISE, which is March 1, and the West Virginia Higher Education Grant, which is April 15.

“We hope hosting this event in our office will get students familiar with us and the process,” Hamrick said. “They need to know financial aid is a conversation they can have on any campus without hesitation.”

In preparation for the workshop, Hamrick said the student and parent should create an FSA ID at https://fsaid.ed.gov, which gives them access to Federal Student Aid’s online systems and can serve as their legal signature. She said parents and students should bring their FSA ID, 2016 tax information and/or income information, social security numbers and driver’s licenses to the workshop.

“It’s FAFSA Time” is sponsored by the Office of Student Financial Assistance, the Heart of Appalachia Talent Search (HATS) program and the Office of Student Support Services. Contact sfa@marshall.edu by e-mail to learn more.

This free event is open to prospective students, current students and the community at large. For more information, visithttp://www.marshall.edu/sfa/its-fafsa-time.