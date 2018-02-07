Huntington's State of the City Address Feb. 15

Mayor Steve Williams will deliver his State of the City address at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, in City Council chambers at City Hall. Williams will also present his proposed 2018-19 budget to City Council members at that time.

The address is open to the public. It will also be televised on Comcast Channel 24, broadcast live on ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930, and streamed online on the City of Huntington Facebook page.