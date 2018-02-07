Most read
Huntington's State of the City Address Feb. 15
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 - 00:16 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The address is open to the public. It will also be televised on Comcast Channel 24, broadcast live on ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930, and streamed online on the City of Huntington Facebook page.