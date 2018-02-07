CRIME LOG: Four Arrested on Drug Possession Charges

Huntington Police made four controlled substance possession arrests Feb. 5 & 6, according to an HPD print out from Feb. 6.

A woman arrested about 3 a.m. Feb. 6 faces for charges after her apprehension in the 2800 block of N. Staunton Road. She's charged with possession, attempt to commit a felony, false statements to an officer, and an outstanding warrant.

The additional possession arrests were on Feb. 5 at about 5:28 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street, at about 4:07 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, and at 12:30 a.m. on 29th Street and Fifth Avenue for possession with intent and delivery of a controlled substance.

Other arrests were for Paraphernalia. disorderly conduct and service of a warrant.

Among additional incidents reported to Huntington Police :

- Battery at about 12:38 p.m. in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue;

- Fraudulent use of a credit card at about 12:01 a.m. in the 600 block of W. 13th Street;

- Burglary about 10 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.