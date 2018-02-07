FIRST LOOK: Mrs. Grey, Clint Eastwood's latest New to area Cinema Screens

 Wednesday, February 7, 2018 - 05:57 Updated 11 hours ago
Disparity greets moviegoers on a pre-Valentine's Day weekend as the Grey's tie a knot for better or worse ("Fifty Shades Freed"), the dissection of a terror attack prevented ("The 15:17 to Paris")

and the animated , "Peter Rabbit."

Among the "last chance" showings (ending Thursday, Feb. 8) are: Darkest Hour, Paddington 2, Last Jedi, I Tonya, and Coco.

Projections are curious as the family friendly "Peter Rabbit" could uproot Christian Grey and Anastasia (Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson) as the R-rated twisted rich man ordinary woman romance has seen gapping drops comparing the initial "Fifty Shades" to "Fifty Shades Darker." 

Clint Eastwood has chosen to cast real-life American heroes --- Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone, who helped thwart the 2015 terrorist on a train from Amsterdam to Paris, as themselves in the movie. None have prior acting experience. 

NEW THIS WEEK 

PETER RABBIT

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter's feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail

 

FIFTY SHADES FREED

Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar territory, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it begins

THE 15:13 TO PARIS 

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris, an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends' lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

CASABLANCA  (Sun. Feb. 11 & Wed. Feb. 14) 

Celebrate Valentine's Day with one of the most romantic movies ever. This World War II drama and Best Picture Oscar® winner stars Humphrey Bogart as a cynical cafe owner who is more of a romantic than he lets on. When long-lost love Ingrid Bergman shows up in Casablanca, sparks fly. Claude Rains is Captain Renault, whose approach to law enforcement is, well, flexible. ("I'm shocked, SHOCKED, to find that gambling is going on in here.") Rated PG

 

UPCOMING

BLACK PANTHER

 

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sun Feb. 11/Wed. Feb. 14

CASABLANCA

Trailer ▶

The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Fifty Shades Freed (R)

Drama
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford

DIRECTOR
James Foley

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM12:30PM1:00PM3:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:00PM6:30PM7:00PM8:45PM9:15PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Winchester (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio

DIRECTOR
Wes Ball

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:00PM6:20PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

12 Strong (R)

Drama
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban

DIRECTOR
Nicolai Fuglsig

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Den of Thieves (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

DIRECTOR
Christian Gudegast

More Information ► 2D 6:45PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Forever My Girl (PG)

Romance
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson

DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Hostiles (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster

DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

The Commuter (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill

DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra

More Information ► 2D 9:55PM

Trailer ▶

The Post (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM5:55PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶

Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart

DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:40PM5:50PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Musical
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:15PM8:45PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM

Trailer ▶

The Shape of Water (R)

SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 3 min.

CAST
Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones

DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM

Trailer ▶

Lady Bird (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig

More Information ►

 

