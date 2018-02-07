FIRST LOOK: Mrs. Grey, Clint Eastwood's latest New to area Cinema Screens

Disparity greets moviegoers on a pre-Valentine's Day weekend as the Grey's tie a knot for better or worse ("Fifty Shades Freed"), the dissection of a terror attack prevented ("The 15:17 to Paris")

and the animated , "Peter Rabbit."

Among the "last chance" showings (ending Thursday, Feb. 8) are: Darkest Hour, Paddington 2, Last Jedi, I Tonya, and Coco.

Projections are curious as the family friendly "Peter Rabbit" could uproot Christian Grey and Anastasia (Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson) as the R-rated twisted rich man ordinary woman romance has seen gapping drops comparing the initial "Fifty Shades" to "Fifty Shades Darker."

Clint Eastwood has chosen to cast real-life American heroes --- Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone, who helped thwart the 2015 terrorist on a train from Amsterdam to Paris, as themselves in the movie. None have prior acting experience.

NEW THIS WEEK

PETER RABBIT

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter's feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail

FIFTY SHADES FREED

Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar territory, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it begins

THE 15:13 TO PARIS

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris, an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends' lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

CASABLANCA (Sun. Feb. 11 & Wed. Feb. 14)

Celebrate Valentine's Day with one of the most romantic movies ever. This World War II drama and Best Picture Oscar® winner stars Humphrey Bogart as a cynical cafe owner who is more of a romantic than he lets on. When long-lost love Ingrid Bergman shows up in Casablanca, sparks fly. Claude Rains is Captain Renault, whose approach to law enforcement is, well, flexible. ("I'm shocked, SHOCKED, to find that gambling is going on in here.") Rated PG

UPCOMING

BLACK PANTHER

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sun Feb. 11/Wed. Feb. 14

CASABLANCA

The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)









Fifty Shades Freed (R)









Peter Rabbit (PG)









Winchester (PG-13)









Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)









12 Strong (R)









Den of Thieves (R)









Forever My Girl (PG)









Hostiles (R)









The Commuter (PG-13)









The Post (PG-13)





Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)









The Greatest Showman (PG)









Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)









The Shape of Water (R)









Lady Bird (R)

Drama1 hr. 34 min.Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna FischerClint EastwoodDrama1 hr. 45 min.Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise MumfordJames FoleyAnimation1 hr. 34 min.James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth DebickiWill GluckDrama1 hr. 39 min.Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus SampsonMichael Spierig, Peter SpierigAction/Adventure2 hr. 21 min.Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo EspositioWes BallDrama2 hr. 10 min.Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid NegahbanNicolai FuglsigAction/Adventure2 hr. 20 min.Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson Jr.Christian GudegastRomance1 hr. 43 min.Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder FortsonBethany Ashton WolfAction/Adventure2 hr. 15 min.Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben FosterScott CooperAction/Adventure1 hr. 44 min.Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam NeillJaume Collet-SerraDrama1 hr. 56 min.Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie CoonSteven SpielbergHorror1 hr. 43 min.Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh StewartAdam RobitelMusical1 hr. 45 min.Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca FergusonMichael GraceyAction/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen GillanJake KasdanSciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 3 min.Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug JonesGuillermo del ToroComedy1 hr. 33 min.Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Tracy LettsGreta Gerwig