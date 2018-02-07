Most read
FIRST LOOK: Mrs. Grey, Clint Eastwood's latest New to area Cinema Screens
Among the "last chance" showings (ending Thursday, Feb. 8) are: Darkest Hour, Paddington 2, Last Jedi, I Tonya, and Coco.
Projections are curious as the family friendly "Peter Rabbit" could uproot Christian Grey and Anastasia (Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson) as the R-rated twisted rich man ordinary woman romance has seen gapping drops comparing the initial "Fifty Shades" to "Fifty Shades Darker."
Clint Eastwood has chosen to cast real-life American heroes --- Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone, who helped thwart the 2015 terrorist on a train from Amsterdam to Paris, as themselves in the movie. None have prior acting experience.
NEW THIS WEEK
PETER RABBIT
Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter's feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail
FIFTY SHADES FREED
Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar territory, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it begins
THE 15:13 TO PARIS
In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris, an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends' lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.
CASABLANCA (Sun. Feb. 11 & Wed. Feb. 14)
Celebrate Valentine's Day with one of the most romantic movies ever. This World War II drama and Best Picture Oscar® winner stars Humphrey Bogart as a cynical cafe owner who is more of a romantic than he lets on. When long-lost love Ingrid Bergman shows up in Casablanca, sparks fly. Claude Rains is Captain Renault, whose approach to law enforcement is, well, flexible. ("I'm shocked, SHOCKED, to find that gambling is going on in here.") Rated PG
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Sun Feb. 11/Wed. Feb. 14
CASABLANCATrailer ▶
The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer
DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Fifty Shades Freed (R)Drama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
DIRECTOR
James Foley
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM12:30PM1:00PM3:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:00PM6:30PM7:00PM8:45PM9:15PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Winchester (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio
DIRECTOR
Wes Ball
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM3:00PM6:20PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
12 Strong (R)Drama
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban
DIRECTOR
Nicolai Fuglsig
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Den of Thieves (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson Jr.
DIRECTOR
Christian Gudegast
More Information ► 2D 6:45PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Forever My Girl (PG)Romance
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson
DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Hostiles (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster
DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
The Commuter (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill
DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra
More Information ► 2D 9:55PM
Trailer ▶
The Post (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM5:55PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart
DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM2:40PM5:50PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
The Greatest Showman (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:15PM8:45PM
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
The Shape of Water (R)SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 3 min.
CAST
Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Doug Jones
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM
Trailer ▶
Lady Bird (R)Comedy
1 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts
DIRECTOR
Greta Gerwig
More Information ►