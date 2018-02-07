Most read
Cabell Commission Sued for Retaliatory Discharge, Civil Rights Violations
Jason Nichols had been employed until Jan. 8, 2018 as a deputy clerk, but he was fired for revealing budget data to the OPA, the federal complaint states.
Nichols reported unauthorized spending concerns to the OPA. The prosecutor , then, filed a Freedom of Information Act request for specific data.
Among the allegations made by Nichols were:
a) Taxpayers pay for insurance on $30 million dollar of "fixed assets," but no audit has been completed on asset value or whether they exist;
b) The self-insured county medical plan finished the year with a surplus, but, the county administrator applied the surplus to pay jail costs, then, told employees their premiums would rise due to medical plan usage;
c) The county planned to have a third party outside of WV administer the payroll, which Nichols claims is illegal under WV law.
Hours before Smith planned to turnover FOIA requested documents to the prosecutor's office, Thompson told him he "was no longer needed" and Smith added "they did not have to give a reason" for termination.
The full complaint can be downloaded as a PDF below.
- Nichols v. Cabell Commission, et. al (1.89 MB)