CRIME LOG: 430 grams of Pink Fentanyl Seized; One Arrest, Two Run

Huntington Police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have seized 430 grams of pink fentanyl (about 4,300 doses of the deadly elephant tranquilizer) , $11,000 in cash, three guns, heroin, oxycontin, and marijuana from a residence in the 1200 block of Tenth Avenue.

Martel Trayvell Easton, 19, was arrested following a brief scuffle and charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver and battery on a police officer. Two additional suspects ran out the back door and remain at large.

The search resulted from neighborhood tips concerning neighborhood drug activity.

Easton has been jailed on a $810,000 cash only bond.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

No charges will be filed (for now) in an apparent accidental shooting in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road. The incident occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. The caller said he had "accidentally shot his mom" in the face.

Interim Police Chief Hank Dial told the Herald Dispatch after consultation with the Wayne County Prosecutor "we will not be pressing charges at this time."

The victim is in critical condition.

The investigation remains open.

HPD CRIME LOG

Based on a Huntington Police summary printed around 8 a.m. Feb. 7, among the HPD arrests was a man for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance about 11:20 p.m. Feb. 6 around 12th Street and Tenth Avenue.

Other arrests were for trespass, intoxication, shoplifting and drug Paraphernalia.

Among incidents reported to HPD were a stolen auto at about 5:08 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 3800 block of Auburn Road and two petit larceny reports on Feb. 5 --- one at 1 Highlander Way; the other in the 2900 block of Fifth Avenue.



