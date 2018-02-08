Hurricane felon pleads guilty to federal gun charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Hurricane man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Brandon Pistore, 34, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the St. Albans Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On April 19, 2017, an officer with the St. Albans Police Department stopped a vehicle Pistore was driving and discovered a gun. The officer seized the firearm, a Davis Industries, Model P380 pistol. Pistore later admitted that it was his gun. He was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2006 federal drug conviction for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

“Being a felon with a gun in my district is not a good idea,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “If we catch you – and we will – we will prosecute you six days a week and twice on Sunday.”

Pistore faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 9, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Meredith George Thomas is in charge of the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the plea hearing.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.