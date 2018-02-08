Hurricane felon pleads guilty to federal gun charge

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 06:39 Updated 9 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Hurricane man pleaded guilty  to a federal gun crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Brandon Pistore, 34, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the St. Albans Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On April 19, 2017, an officer with the St. Albans Police Department stopped a vehicle Pistore was driving and discovered a gun. The officer seized the firearm, a Davis Industries, Model P380 pistol. Pistore later admitted that it was his gun. He was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2006 federal drug conviction for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.  

“Being a felon with a gun in my district is not a good idea,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “If we catch you – and we will – we will prosecute you six days a week and twice on Sunday.”

Pistore faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 9, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Meredith George Thomas is in charge of the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the plea hearing.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus