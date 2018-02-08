Huntington Council Agenda and Budget Sessions Announced

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 22:07 Updated 2 hours ago
Huntington Council Agenda and Budget Sessions Announced

Huntington City Council has a short agenda for its Feb. 12 meeting at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Due to the short agenda, the work session will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 12.

One of the items for vote is an agreement between the City and Marshall University for use of the AD Lewis field for $500 a month. 

An Administrative and Finance Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. to review the December financial report. 

In addition,  dates for the four council budget sessions have also been scheduled. The first will be Thursday, Feb. 23 following the 4 p.m. work session and will address revenue.

The three other sessions will be: Thursday, March 1 at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 8 following the work session, and , if necessary, Saturday, March 10 at a time to be announced.

 

 

February 12, 2018

7:30 p.m.

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND MARSHALL UNIVERSITY

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PROVIDE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SANDRA CLEMENTS TO THE CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

 

8. Good & Welfare

 

9. Adjournment

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus