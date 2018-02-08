Huntington Council Agenda and Budget Sessions Announced

Huntington City Council has a short agenda for its Feb. 12 meeting at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. Due to the short agenda, the work session will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 12.

One of the items for vote is an agreement between the City and Marshall University for use of the AD Lewis field for $500 a month.

An Administrative and Finance Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. to review the December financial report.

In addition, dates for the four council budget sessions have also been scheduled. The first will be Thursday, Feb. 23 following the 4 p.m. work session and will address revenue.

The three other sessions will be: Thursday, March 1 at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 8 following the work session, and , if necessary, Saturday, March 10 at a time to be announced.

February 12, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND MARSHALL UNIVERSITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PROVIDE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SANDRA CLEMENTS TO THE CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. Good & Welfare

9. Adjournment