Huntington Council Agenda and Budget Sessions Announced
One of the items for vote is an agreement between the City and Marshall University for use of the AD Lewis field for $500 a month.
An Administrative and Finance Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. to review the December financial report.
In addition, dates for the four council budget sessions have also been scheduled. The first will be Thursday, Feb. 23 following the 4 p.m. work session and will address revenue.
The three other sessions will be: Thursday, March 1 at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 8 following the work session, and , if necessary, Saturday, March 10 at a time to be announced.
February 12, 2018
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PROVIDE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SANDRA CLEMENTS TO THE CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
8. Good & Welfare
9. Adjournment