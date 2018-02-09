Huntington Police Make 7th Avenue Drug Bust

 Friday, February 9, 2018 - 01:06 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington Police Make 7th Avenue Drug Bust
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday morning, Feb. 7, following the execution of a search warrant in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue.

Members of the FBI Drug Task Force, Marshall University Police Department and Huntington Police Department Special Emphasis detectives executed the search warrant at 1806 7th Ave. The Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team was used to enter the residence and secure the scene.

Marquita N. Coates, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, and Demetrius R. Searcy, 33, also of Columbus, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Investigators recovered distribution amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone strips, two firearms, cash and scales inside the residence. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

The property owner will be served with a nuisance letter because of the criminal activity and will have 10 days to respond

