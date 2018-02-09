Westmorland Woman Dies from Wednesday Shooting

A woman "accidentally" shot in the face Wednesday morning Feb. 7 in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road has died of her injuries.

Kelli Watts, 50, passed Thursday morning Feb. 8 at a local hospital.

No charges have been filed. Interim Huntington Chief of Police consulted with the Wayne County Prosecutor.

The case will be presented to a future Wayne County Grand Jury, Dial told WSAZ.

The 911 caller said he had "accidentally shot his mom." More than one person was inside the Piedmont Road residence at the time of the shooting.