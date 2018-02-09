CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Officers Continue Making Drug Possession Arrests

Huntington Police have made three more arrests on Feb. 7 and early Feb. 8 for possession of a controlled substance. A man and woman were charged at about 1:15 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 2500 block of Collis Avenue. The female also had an outstanding warrant.

Police arrested a third person Feb. 7 at about 8:35 p.m. for possession at Fifth Avenue and Staunton Street.

An arrest on an unserved warrant occurred at about 8:02 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 400 block of W. 5th Street. During the arrest the person was charged with obstruction of an officer.

HPD arrested a woman Feb. 6 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Chase Street for receiving and transferring stolen property, as well as an outstanding warrant.

Among incidents reported to HPD were:

- Petit larceny at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 2900 block of Staunton Road;

- Petit larceny at 10 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 100 block of Rotary Road;

- Brandishing, Destruction of property, and burglary at about 10:50 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of 8th Avenue;

- Wanton endangerment involving a firearm and destruction of property at about 3:45 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 200 block of Perry Drive.