BREAKING ... After Over Night Shutdown, Spending Bill Passes
As a result, the government shut down at 12 midnight. Paul's concerns for increasing the budget deficit created a so-called sleeping shut down.
America was not effected, but 535 members of Congress were up all night.
The funding bill provides funds for fighting the opioid epidemic, disaster relief, and infrastructure.