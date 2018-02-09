W.Va. AG Reminds Consumers to Exercise Caution When Using Online Dating Services

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to exercise caution when utilizing dating services via websites or social media, especially with Valentine’s Day approaching.

Do your own background research on the person.

Never wire money to someone without verifying the authenticity of the person or the reason for sending the money.

Never send money via cash or gift cards because funds cannot be recovered. If you send funds through wire transfer, you may not be able to recoup the funds unless the transfer is cancelled before pickup.

Be wary of someone who always makes excuses or “has something come up” whenever plans are made to meet in person after they have received money.

Take note if you are made to feel isolated or cut off from family and friends. This is a red flag.

Consumers who believe they may be the victim of an online dating scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at

Scammers will feign interest in or profess strong feelings toward an unsuspecting individual with the ulterior motive of eventually receiving money from them. Scammers may say they need money to cover expenses accrued while trying to meet their supposed interest, to get into the U.S. or to help them out of a bind.In reality, they end up simply pocketing the money. The Attorney General’s office has been made aware of consumers losing several thousand dollars to such a scam.“There are many new ways to meet people due to advanced technology,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s important to make sure the person you’re attempting to meet is legitimate and not trying to scam you.”Consumers can do a few things to ensure they don’t end up a victim: