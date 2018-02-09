First Sentry Bancshares Shareholders vote to approved merger agreement with WesBanco

Huntington, WV, February 9, 2018: First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. (“First Sentry) (OTC Pink: FTSB), the holding company of First Sentry Bank, Inc., announced that at a special meeting of First Sentry’s shareholders held today, 99% of the shareholders voted to approve the merger of First Sentry with and into WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”) (Nasdaq: WSBC).

The merger is subject to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated November 13, 2017, by and among First Sentry, Wesbanco, First Sentry Bank, Inc. and WesBanco Bank, Inc. Customary closing conditions contained in the merger agreement must be met. The merger is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2018.

Robert H. Beymer, Chairman of the Board of First Sentry, commented, “This is an historic day for First Sentry Bank as it represents one of the last formal steps in the transition into WesBanco, a banking force in West Virginia and the surrounding region. We are very excited to be joining community banking forces with WesBanco, whose headquarters are in West Virginia and who was just recently recognized by Forbes magazine as One of the Top 20 Best Banks in America.”

Geoffrey S. Sheils, President & CEO, remarked, “We could not have a picked a better partner than WesBanco, and we are so pleased that our shareholders overwhelmingly recognized that today. With this marriage, we look forward to introducing new and innovative banking and financial services to our loyal customers in the manner they are accustomed. With access now to larger loan capacity, new mortgage products, trust and wealth management services, we are very excited about the opportunities this presents to our customers and the communities we serve.”