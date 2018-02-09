Most read
- Lawsuit Filed Against DuPont for Releasing Toxic Chemical into Ohio for Decades
- Huntington Police Make 7th Avenue Drug Bust
- Tip Leads to Arrest of Man Accused of Decapitation of Woman
- CRIME LOG: Huntington Police Officers Continue Making Drug Possession Arrests
- W.Va. AG Reminds Consumers to Exercise Caution When Using Online Dating Services
- Westmorland Woman Dies from Wednesday Shooting
- Marshall University to present events exploring Appalachian identity
- Cabell Commission Sued for Retaliatory Discharge, Civil Rights Violations
- CRIME LOG: 430 grams of Pink Fentanyl Seized; One Arrest, Two Run
- Huntington Council Agenda and Budget Sessions Announced
Bookstore to celebrate Dr. Seuss next Saturday
This is the fourth annual celebration at the bookstore. The festivities include a reading of a Dr. Seuss book by Dr. Jerry Gilbert, Marshall University President, and several other children’s activities.
“It is a fun celebration for children and families,” said Courtney Vance-Joseph, bookstore general merchandise manager. “The event is a great opportunity for everyone to join in a celebration of some of our favorite books.”
Participants will be able to visit with Marshall student-athletes and Marco during the event.
“We really enjoy having the participation from the university in this event,” Vance-Joseph said. “Everyone is always excited to visit with people from the university and be able to have a photo with Marco during this event.”
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Vance-Joseph by phone at 304-696-2460.