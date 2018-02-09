Bookstore to celebrate Dr. Seuss next Saturday

The Marshall University Bookstore will have an advance celebration of the birthday of Dr. Seuss Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to noon at the bookstore, which is located in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

This is the fourth annual celebration at the bookstore. The festivities include a reading of a Dr. Seuss book by Dr. Jerry Gilbert, Marshall University President, and several other children’s activities.

“It is a fun celebration for children and families,” said Courtney Vance-Joseph, bookstore general merchandise manager. “The event is a great opportunity for everyone to join in a celebration of some of our favorite books.”

Participants will be able to visit with Marshall student-athletes and Marco during the event.

“We really enjoy having the participation from the university in this event,” Vance-Joseph said. “Everyone is always excited to visit with people from the university and be able to have a photo with Marco during this event.”

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Vance-Joseph by phone at 304-696-2460.