Region 2 WORKFORCE providing free transportation to major job fair.

The Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board is providing free transportation to the Construction Trades Job Fair to be held Friday, February 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at BridgeValley Community & Technical College in South Charleston.

Two buses, each housing 55 people, will be leaving from Huntington and Williamson to make the trek to the job fair. The transportation is free of charge.

The Construction Trade Jobs Fair will feature employers from West Virginia and surrounding states wishing to hire employees and apprentices immediately for positions in and around the region. Starting rate of pay for some positions is as high as $15.00 per hour.

Region 2 WORKFORCE will also be sponsoring free resume and interviewing workshops at all of their one stop locations on February 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and February 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit their website at www.wvregion2.org for locations.

The bus from Huntington will leave at 8:45 a.m. from the West Virginia State Office Building located at 2699 Madison Avenue in Huntington’s west end.

The bus will make a stop at the Sheetz Park and Ride located at Route 35 and Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot at 9:30 a.m. before arriving at the job fair. The bus will depart the job fair at 2:00 p.m. and make the same stops on the way back to Huntington.

The bus from Williamson will leave at 8:30 a.m. from the Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College located off Armory Drive in West Williamson. The bus will make a stop at the Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College location in Logan at 9:00 a.m. and another stop at the Water Ways Park and Ride in Madison before arriving at the job fair. The bus will depart the job fair at 2:00 p.m. and make the same stops on the way back to Williamson.

Space is limited on the buses and preference will be given to veterans and dislocated workers. To secure a spot, contact the Region 2 WORKFORCE Investment Board at (304) 429-5900 as soon as possible.