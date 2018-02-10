CRIME LOG: HPD Makes Arrests for Possession, Outstanding Warrants

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, February 10, 2018 - 06:01 Updated 10 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington Police arrested three for possession of a controlled substance and executed four warrants in the Feb. 8 and early Feb. 9 timeframe. 

They arrested a man and woman at about 1:15 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 2500 block of Collis Avenue for possession. The female also had an outstanding warrant. Later, at about 10:35 a.m. they charged a man in the 300 block of W. 7th Avenue with possession as well as DUI.

Huntington Police executed warrants at about 12:06 a.m.Feb. 8 in the 2900 block of First Avenue, at about 4:05 a.m.  Feb. 9 near Woodland Drive, and at 4:15 a.m. Feb. 9  in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.

Among incidents reported by HPD were:

- Burglary, malicious assault, and destruction of property at about 5:13 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 400 block of 7th Avenue;

- Shoplifting and trespassing at about 1:13 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 700 block of 6th Avenue ; 

- Auto breaking and entering at about 9:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Third Avenue;

- Burglary at about 12 midnight Feb. 8  in the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue;

- Brandishing and burglary at about 11:50 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of 8th Avenue;

- Wanton endangerment (involving a firearm) and destruction of property at about 3:45 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 200 block of Perry Drive.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus