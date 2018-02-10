Most read
CRIME LOG: HPD Makes Arrests for Possession, Outstanding Warrants
They arrested a man and woman at about 1:15 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 2500 block of Collis Avenue for possession. The female also had an outstanding warrant. Later, at about 10:35 a.m. they charged a man in the 300 block of W. 7th Avenue with possession as well as DUI.
Huntington Police executed warrants at about 12:06 a.m.Feb. 8 in the 2900 block of First Avenue, at about 4:05 a.m. Feb. 9 near Woodland Drive, and at 4:15 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.
Among incidents reported by HPD were:
- Burglary, malicious assault, and destruction of property at about 5:13 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 400 block of 7th Avenue;
- Shoplifting and trespassing at about 1:13 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 700 block of 6th Avenue ;
- Auto breaking and entering at about 9:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Third Avenue;
- Burglary at about 12 midnight Feb. 8 in the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue;
- Brandishing and burglary at about 11:50 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 2000 block of 8th Avenue;
- Wanton endangerment (involving a firearm) and destruction of property at about 3:45 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 200 block of Perry Drive.