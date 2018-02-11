Lawrence County Sheriff Advisory to Protect Against Burglars

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, February 11, 2018 - 00:55 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Lawrence County , Ohio , Sheriff Jeff Lawless issued an advisory for protection of citizens' belongings from burglaries. The steps apply not simply to residents of Lawrence County. 

 

• Conduct a safety check of your own home, at night and during the day. Correct any security issues before they pose a problem.

 
• ALWAYS lock your doors and windows. Doors should be made from strong wood or metal and should be locked with a deadbolt. Install guards on windows that prevent them from being raised more than a few inches. 


• Leave a light on (perhaps on a timer) when you go away, even for the evening. Leave a television or radio on as well. 


• Install motion sensor lights outside your home, out of reach so burglars cannot unscrew the light. Also, buy variable light timers to activate lights in your home. 


• NEVER prop open the door or let someone in behind you. Keep your “screen door” closed when speaking to a stranger who has arrived at your door.


• Be vigilant. If you suspect suspicious activity around your home, your neighbors’ homes, or in your neighborhood, please report it to the police, sheriff's office, or state police. 


• Document serial numbers of all electronics and other valuables. Take pictures of all valuables. Keep this in a safe place to provide to the Sheriff’s Office in the event you are burglarized. 


• Watch out for your neighbors and ask trusted neighbors to watch out for you. 


• Be vigilant when walking from your home to your vehicle and vice versa.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus