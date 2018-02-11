Lawrence County Sheriff Advisory to Protect Against Burglars

Lawrence County , Ohio , Sheriff Jeff Lawless issued an advisory for protection of citizens' belongings from burglaries. The steps apply not simply to residents of Lawrence County.

• Conduct a safety check of your own home, at night and during the day. Correct any security issues before they pose a problem.



• ALWAYS lock your doors and windows. Doors should be made from strong wood or metal and should be locked with a deadbolt. Install guards on windows that prevent them from being raised more than a few inches.



• Leave a light on (perhaps on a timer) when you go away, even for the evening. Leave a television or radio on as well.



• Install motion sensor lights outside your home, out of reach so burglars cannot unscrew the light. Also, buy variable light timers to activate lights in your home.



• NEVER prop open the door or let someone in behind you. Keep your “screen door” closed when speaking to a stranger who has arrived at your door.



• Be vigilant. If you suspect suspicious activity around your home, your neighbors’ homes, or in your neighborhood, please report it to the police, sheriff's office, or state police.



• Document serial numbers of all electronics and other valuables. Take pictures of all valuables. Keep this in a safe place to provide to the Sheriff’s Office in the event you are burglarized.



• Watch out for your neighbors and ask trusted neighbors to watch out for you.



• Be vigilant when walking from your home to your vehicle and vice versa.