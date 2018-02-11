Huntington Opioid Epidemic Resource Fair Set for Feb. 13

A resource fair connecting faith leaders with local providers who work to address the opioid epidemic will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, from 10 a.m. to noon at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, located at 1135 5th Ave., in Huntington.

In September 2017, representatives from local organizations including First Steps, the Huntington Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, Marshall University, Marshall Health Addiction Services, the Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association, Downtown Ministerial Association, and United Way of the River Cities came together to form Faith Community United of Huntington. An initial event surveyed the needs of faith leaders in the community and coordinated a five-part training opportunity to address those requests.

Trainings have focused on understanding the facts of the epidemic, especially in Appalachia; humanizing those who have struggled with the disease; evidence-based intervention; and community responses such as the Harm Reduction program. These trainings will culminate in a resource fair that will put a face to the helpers and promote connections between faith leaders and local support groups.

Many local agencies and resources have been invited to attend including prevention and education support groups; early intervention services; treatment and recovery services; and other community groups that can address the consequences for the individual or family who is struggling.

No prior event attendance is required. The event is co-sponsored by Marshall University's Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) grant and Marshall Health Addiction Services. For more information, contact Terry Collison at First Steps at terry.collison@harmonyhousewv.com or Lyn O'Connell at oconnelll@marshall.edu.