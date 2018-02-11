Most read
City Hall No Longer Parking Meter Ticket Pay Venue
Sunday, February 11, 2018 - 00:00 Updated 32 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
IN PERSON: During regular business hours at the Municipal Parking Board office, located at 701 3rd Ave. (across from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena at the corner of 7th Street and 3rd Avenue).
OVER THE PHONE: Call the Municipal Parking Board office at 304-696-5909.
AFTER HOURS: The Parking Board has a drop box in front of its office.
ONLINE: Visit https://www.remit-online.com/3.0/custom/304001_start.aspx… to pay online.