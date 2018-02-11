City Hall No Longer Parking Meter Ticket Pay Venue

City Hall no longer accepts Municipal Parking Board issued parking meter tickets, parking lot violations or boot fees. However, there are several convenient ways you can pay:

IN PERSON: During regular business hours at the Municipal Parking Board office, located at 701 3rd Ave. (across from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena at the corner of 7th Street and 3rd Avenue).

OVER THE PHONE: Call the Municipal Parking Board office at 304-696-5909.

AFTER HOURS: The Parking Board has a drop box in front of its office.

ONLINE: Visit https://www.remit-online.com/3.0/custom/304001_start.aspx… to pay online.