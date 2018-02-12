A murder warrant has been issued following the death of Brent A. Jackson, 31, at Rehmy's Lounge, 611 4th Avenue. First reports of the hooting began at about 2:20 a.m. , according to Interim Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.

Some bystanders said the victim had been shot three times in the upper chest and laying on the stage when first responders arrived, a social media posting stated.

A first degree murder warrant charges Daniel Marcus Battle 33, of Charleston with the death.

Jackson was pronounced dead of gun hot wounds at a local hospital.

Police are seeking public help in locating the suspect. Information may be called to 304 696 4444 or 911.

The shooting touched off a flurry of social media activity concerning bar aety. Several writers recalled that disputes used to be settled with fiists, not guns.

Meanwhile, the owners of Rehmy's Bar told WSAZ that they will , for now, close the bar for "public safety concerns."

Rehmy's has been open for three year at the location that formerly housed Fluid and the Monkeybar. Former Marshall University football player Donte Newsome died outside the location in the Summer of 2008, which sparked a wave of crackdowns on bar security.

Whisky Rocks (formerly Robby's) closed following a shooting spree in September 2014.

Gary's Lounge, 2005 Tenth Avenue, was declared a "nuisance" by Huntington City Council and shut down in August 2016, following 146 calls for assistance between 2011 and 2016. Deangelo D. Erquhart was found dead on a bar stool on July 5, 2013. Two shootings in 2015 and 2016 occured near that bar.

The owners of Rehmy's extended condolences to the victim's family and indicated in the WSAZ report they were "cooperating" with authorities.

Although Jackson's killing has been described as the "first" murder of 2018, two death incidents remain under investigation, including the death of a woman "accidentally" hot in Westmorland and a woman found apparently beaten to death in Guyandotte.

In addition, two 2017 deaths await autopsy rulings from the state medical examiner's office.