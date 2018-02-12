Most read
CRIME LOG: Man Shot in Leg on Bridge Street
Among arrests made Feb. 10 by HPD according to their Feb. 11 print out were:
- Receiving and transfer of stolen property and warrant execution about 12:15 p.m. Feb 10 in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue;
- Possession of a controlled substance, warrant execution, DUI about 1 a.m. at Main Street and Sixth Avenue (Guyandotte);
- Receiving or transferring stolen property at 3:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Third Avenue;
- A man charged with Possession of a controlled substance, and a woman as a fugitive from justice at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of McVeigh Avenue and 17th Street;
- Battery on an officer, fleeing and obstruction at 10:25 p.m. near Fifth Street and Fourth Avenue;
- Felon in possession of a handgun at about 2:17 a.m. Feb. 11 near Fifth Street and Fourth Avenue.
Among incidents reported to HPD were:
- Battery at about 10:47 p.m. in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue;
- Domestic battery at about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of W. 20th Street;
- Two auto break ins , one at 14th Street and 4 1/2 alley, and another in the 200 block of Holswade Drive .