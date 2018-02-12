CRIME LOG: Man Shot in Leg on Bridge Street

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, February 12, 2018 - 02:09 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington Police are investigating a man shot in the leg in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte about 7:45 p.m. Sunday Feb.11 . No additional details are known. His injuries are not believed life threatening. 

Police are continuing to look for Daniel Battle, of Charleston, in connection with the death of Brent Jackson at Rehmy's Bar just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police are seeking tips on Battle's location. They may be contacted at 304 696 4444 or 911.

Among arrests made Feb. 10 by HPD according to their Feb. 11 print out were:

- Receiving and transfer of stolen property and warrant execution about 12:15 p.m.  Feb 10 in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue;

- Possession of a controlled substance, warrant execution, DUI about 1 a.m. at Main Street and Sixth Avenue (Guyandotte);

- Receiving or transferring stolen property at 3:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Third Avenue;

- A man charged with  Possession of a controlled substance, and a woman as a fugitive from justice at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of McVeigh Avenue and 17th Street;

- Battery on an officer, fleeing  and obstruction at 10:25 p.m. near Fifth Street and Fourth Avenue;

- Felon in possession of a handgun at about 2:17 a.m.  Feb. 11 near Fifth Street and Fourth Avenue.

Among incidents reported to HPD were:

- Battery at about 10:47 p.m. in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue;

-  Domestic battery at about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of W. 20th Street;

- Two auto break ins , one at 14th Street and 4 1/2 alley, and another in the 200 block of Holswade Drive .

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus