CRIME LOG: Man Shot in Leg on Bridge Street

Police are continuing to look for Daniel Battle, of Charleston, in connection with the death of Brent Jackson at Rehmy's Bar just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police are seeking tips on Battle's location. They may be contacted at 304 696 4444 or 911.

Huntington Police are investigating a man shot in the leg in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte about 7:45 p.m. Sunday Feb.11 . No additional details are known. His injuries are not believed life threatening.

Among arrests made Feb. 10 by HPD according to their Feb. 11 print out were:

- Receiving and transfer of stolen property and warrant execution about 12:15 p.m. Feb 10 in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue;

- Possession of a controlled substance, warrant execution, DUI about 1 a.m. at Main Street and Sixth Avenue (Guyandotte);

- Receiving or transferring stolen property at 3:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Third Avenue;

- A man charged with Possession of a controlled substance, and a woman as a fugitive from justice at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of McVeigh Avenue and 17th Street;

- Battery on an officer, fleeing and obstruction at 10:25 p.m. near Fifth Street and Fourth Avenue;

- Felon in possession of a handgun at about 2:17 a.m. Feb. 11 near Fifth Street and Fourth Avenue.

Among incidents reported to HPD were:

- Battery at about 10:47 p.m. in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue;

- Domestic battery at about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of W. 20th Street;

- Two auto break ins , one at 14th Street and 4 1/2 alley, and another in the 200 block of Holswade Drive .