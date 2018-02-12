Most read
Bunny Bombshell Schedules Initial International Appearance
"I'm pleased to announce that I'll be making my first official cosplay appearance in Canada as Black Canary along with members of the Justice League at this month's Canadian ToyCon," she said.
The Canadian ToyCon is a monthly convention that focuses on action figures, comics, collectibles, toys, figurines, dolls, artwork and more from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today.
"I'll be selling 8x10 autographed cosplay prints and will be available for photo ops as well," Bunny added.
Bunny recently relocated from Huntington to Toronto. She has appeared at regional and national comic and pop art events. Her characters range from Catwoman (animated version) to Spider Gwen, Elsa (from "Frozen") , Emma Frost, and Sailor Moon.
A gallery of her cosplay characters can be found at:
http://www.huntingtonnews.net/152577
http://www.huntingtonnews.net/151904