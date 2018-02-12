League of Women Voters Will Meet Feb. 17

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, February 12, 2018 - 03:44 Updated 34 min ago

The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area and Delta Sigma Theta will meet at the West Huntington Library, 901-14th Street West, Huntington, WV, 10 am, Saturday, February 17.

Councilman Mark Bates and Councilwoman Carol Polan will present the program. The discussion topic will be  the “State of the City Address” and their personal obligations to help fulfill the mission of the city.  

The meeting is open to the public.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus