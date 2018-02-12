Most read
League of Women Voters Will Meet Feb. 17
Councilman Mark Bates and Councilwoman Carol Polan will present the program. The discussion topic will be the “State of the City Address” and their personal obligations to help fulfill the mission of the city.
The meeting is open to the public.