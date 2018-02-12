League of Women Voters Will Meet Feb. 17

The League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area and Delta Sigma Theta will meet at the West Huntington Library, 901-14th Street West, Huntington, WV, 10 am, Saturday, February 17.

Councilman Mark Bates and Councilwoman Carol Polan will present the program. The discussion topic will be the “State of the City Address” and their personal obligations to help fulfill the mission of the city.

The meeting is open to the public.