Mexican national with federal drug convictions pleads guilty to immigration crime at Huntington Federal Court
“We are a nation of laws. Free sanctuary should never be provided to those that illegally enter our country,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “We will continue to prosecute individuals who illegally jump ahead of those following the rules and abiding by our immigration laws – laws that provide for critical immigration and protect American citizens.”
On December 3, 2017, Ortiz-Perez was spotted acting suspiciously in Milton in Cabell County near an auto repair shop. Milton Police Officers approached Ortiz-Perez, and he offered them a Mexican voter registration card as an identification document. The officers immediately contacted ICE agents, who responded to the scene, confirmed that Ortiz-Perez was not in the United States legally, and took him into custody.
Ortiz-Perez’s fingerprints matched him to a 2013 Idaho felony drug conviction. After his felony sentence in Idaho was discharged, Ortiz-Perez was deported from the United States. He reentered the United States in 2014, and was captured in Douglas, Arizona. Ortiz-Perez was again deported, and sometime afterward he reentered the United States. Ortiz-Perez gave a statement to law enforcement admitting he was not in the United States legally, that he had been deported on two prior occasions, and that he was a Mexican national subject to deportation proceedings. He also admitted to using multiple aliases while in the United States, including Oscar Marin-Trujillo, Wilson Ruiz-Martinez, Earnest Guzman, and Edgar Lucio.
Ortiz-Perez faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 14, 2018. He also faces deportation proceedings at the conclusion of his sentence.
Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing.