Marshall to host recital celebrating Japanese musical traditions and trends

Marshall University’s Japanese Program in the Department of Modern Languages has organized a musical celebration of Japanese culture. It will present “Masayo Ishigure and Koto 360º Recital” Friday, March 9, at Smith Recital Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 7 p.m.

Koto 360º is an exploration of the current trends in Japanese performing arts, presenting a comprehensive sampling of newly composed music, unique instrument pairings and diverse collaborations, including shamisen, shakuhachi, classical guitar and piano. The recital also will feature a variety of traditional Japanese musical instruments.

Masayo Ishigure is a koto virtuoso who travels the United States performing concerts with the traditional Japanese instrument and exploring an array of musical influences, from classical to jazz and more. Learn more about her music at http://masayoishigure.com.

Principal artists will be Ishigure (koto), John Kaizan Neptune (shakuhachi), Michael Gilsinan and Ken Huchinson (classical guitar), and the MIYABI Koto Ensemble. Marshall music student Megan Bailey will perform on the piano.

The event is free and open to the public.

Ishigure is also planning a visit to Meadows Elementary School that day.

Organized by the university’s Japanese program with support from the School of Music, the recital has received sponsorship from Okuno International, Kureha, Diamond Electric, Nippon Thermostat, Japan Outreach Initiative, MU Student Affairs, the College of Liberal Arts, and the Department of Modern Languages.

To learn more, contact Dr. Natsuki Fukunaga Anderson, associate professor and director of the Japanese program, at andersonn@marshall.edu or 304-696-3543.