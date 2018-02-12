MU Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program joins the National CyberWatch Center

Marshall University’s digital forensics and information assurance program has joined the National CyberWatch Center, a consortium of higher education institutions, schools, businesses and government agencies that collaborate to advance cybersecurity education and strengthen the national cybersecurity workforce.

“The National CyberWatch Center is extremely pleased to welcome Marshall University as one of its newest members,” said Dr. Barbara Belon, director of membership for the National CyberWatch Center. “Their expertise in forensic sciences will add to the national impact on this crucial area of cybersecurity. Additionally, through its membership in the center, Marshall University now has one more avenue to participate in the national conversation among faculty and businesses focused on educating those who will be in positions to protect and defend our nation.”

Funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), the center focuses on building and maintaining a stronger information security workforce. Members are critical to the growth and strength of the consortium. They provide advice, effective practices, curricula and course modules, along with support and leadership for National CyberWatch Center programs and activities They also advocate for National CyberWatch Center initiatives to the broader community. The overarching mission of the center is to engage its membership and, through them, drive the national conversation on cybersecurity education and workforce development.

“Our program is committed to producing both educated and skilled cyber security practitioners,” said John Sammons, director of the Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program. “Membership in the National CyberWatch Center will be of tremendous benefit to our students. Through its virtual laboratory environment, it will afford our students the opportunity to hone their skills in many challenging, realistic and engaging ways.

“Cyber security is a huge concern for our country. There is a tremendous shortage of skilled workers to combat the problem. The National CyberWatch Center is making a significant contribution in educating the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow. The Marshall Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program is proud to be a part of that effort.”

For more information, contact Sammons by e-mail at sammons17@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-7241, or visit the center’s website at https://www.nationalcyberwatch.org.